First Pacific Financial Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Pacific Financial cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.82. 3,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.24.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.