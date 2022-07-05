First Pacific Financial Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Pacific Financial lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 701,955 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

