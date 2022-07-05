First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Up 18.8% in June

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.22. 32,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,297. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average is $165.02. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

