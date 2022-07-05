First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $188.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $210.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.02. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

