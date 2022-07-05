First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,552,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. 124,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
