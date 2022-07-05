First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,552,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. 124,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,960,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,607,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,695,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,262 shares in the last quarter.

