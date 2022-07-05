First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,959 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

