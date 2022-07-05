Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,482,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 4,273,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 21.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

