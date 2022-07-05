Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,482,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 4,273,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 21.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

