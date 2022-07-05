FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 3,584 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 100,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.62%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

