FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

