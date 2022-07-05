FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 3.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84.

