FLC Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

