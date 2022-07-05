FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

