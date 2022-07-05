FLC Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in First Foundation were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 1,087.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 304,221 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 147,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

