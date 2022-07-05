FLC Capital Advisors Sells 1,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

