FLC Capital Advisors Sells 500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Coca-Cola by 76.7% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

