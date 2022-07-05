Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 563,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 144,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

FFIC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,045. The firm has a market cap of $647.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

