FlypMe Price Down 6.1% This Week (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $614,914.49 and approximately $11,028.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

