Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Update

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Forma Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,816. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $314,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

