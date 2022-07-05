Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Update

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 638,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Forma Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,816. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.
Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
FMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
