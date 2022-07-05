Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Fortive were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fortive by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fortive by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fortive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.49. 8,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

