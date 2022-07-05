Foster Group Inc. Acquires 714 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 108,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,618,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,035,000 after acquiring an additional 655,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 120,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

