Foster Group Inc. Grows Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for approximately 0.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OVV. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.74.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OVV opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

