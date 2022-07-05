Foster Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

