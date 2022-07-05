Foster Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 13,192.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $343.33 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.69. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

