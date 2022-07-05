freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($31.25) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.29) price objective on freenet in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.65) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

FNTN stock traded up €0.23 ($0.24) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.08 ($25.08). The stock had a trading volume of 206,042 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.11. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.35) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($34.29).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

