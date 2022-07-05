Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.4 days.

Freshii stock remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. Freshii has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshii from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

