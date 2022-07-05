FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 442,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ HUGE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,713. FSD Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD-201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also focuses on Lucid-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule identified for the potential treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, such as depressive disorder; and Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models.

