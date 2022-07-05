Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 856,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

NASDAQ:FTEK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 2,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 5.00.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

