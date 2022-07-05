Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.0910 on Exchanges

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $344,950.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0910 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00147084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00864157 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

