FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Down 2.4%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 371 ($4.49). 10,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.60).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 423.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.21. The company has a market cap of £434.49 million and a PE ratio of 2,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.
FW Thorpe Company Profile (LON:TFW)
