FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Trading Down 2.4%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 371 ($4.49). 10,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.60).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 423.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 445.21. The company has a market cap of £434.49 million and a PE ratio of 2,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

FW Thorpe Company Profile (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

