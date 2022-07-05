G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $964.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $790,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

