G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE GSQB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. G Squared Ascend II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSQB. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in G Squared Ascend II by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G Squared Ascend II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000.

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

