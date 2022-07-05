Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Down 1.2%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GALGet Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 5,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 48,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GALGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

