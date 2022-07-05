Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading Down 1.2%

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 5,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 48,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

