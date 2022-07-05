Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 38,911 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

