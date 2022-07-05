Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

TSLA opened at $654.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $678.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $742.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $884.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

