Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,050 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after purchasing an additional 869,741 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.