Gather Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Gather has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $232,060.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gather has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gather coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,299.45 or 0.99954308 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Gather Coin Profile

Gather is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

