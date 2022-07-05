genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.25 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.23). 527,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,935,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).
The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.25. The company has a market capitalization of £17.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44.
genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)
