GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.24–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.68 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GitLab by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

