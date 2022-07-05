Gleason Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 261,365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,343.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

