Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the period.

VO opened at $199.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average is $226.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

