Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.81. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

