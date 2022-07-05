Gleason Group Inc. Has $31.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.