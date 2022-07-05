Gleason Group Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in InnovAge by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in InnovAge by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INNV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.06 million, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $22.46.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). InnovAge had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

