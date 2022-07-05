Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. 5,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,684. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.
