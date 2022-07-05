Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) fell 7% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $8.05 to $4.95. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17. 16,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,623,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

