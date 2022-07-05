Gold Poker Market Capitalization Tops $3,208.28 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 51.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $3,208.28 and $3.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00151247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00082813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

