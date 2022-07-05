Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 33,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 147,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a current ratio of 21.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$150.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 124,414 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$63,202.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,548,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,170,685.24.

About Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.