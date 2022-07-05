Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 100,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 52,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$17.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 30.00 and a quick ratio of 29.81.

In other Golden Arrow Resources news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso bought 499,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$82,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,885,733 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,145.95. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,091,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,501.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

