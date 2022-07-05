Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 19000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

