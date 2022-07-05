GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.36

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 14937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $850.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,033 shares of company stock worth $2,374,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GoPro by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 157,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,751,000 after buying an additional 423,671 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 37.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

